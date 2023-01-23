Mental Health Monday: Hesitant about seeking out therapy? Telehealth services might be for you

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time hosted by Vince Tropea, continued today with Traci Blevins, Director of Outpatient and Telehealth Services with the Wyoming Behavioral Institute (WBI).

(Click here to listen to past Mental Health Monday interviews with folks from WBI)

Blevins gives details about the Telehealth services WBI provides, as well as the benefits of telehealth therapy for folks in rural areas, younger generations who might be more comfortable with therapy that is not in-person, and any folks who may want to give therapy a try from the comfort of their own homes.

The full Mental Health Monday interview with Blevins is below.





The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

Be sure to check out Mental Health Monday on Coffee Time every Monday, and tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

If you would like to be a guest on Mental Health Monday, please reach out to [email protected]