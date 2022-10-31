Mental Health Monday: Fremont County Alliance wraps up Domestic Violence Awareness month by talking about the healing process

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time hosted by Vince Tropea, continued today with a focus on Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the work done at the Fremont County Alliance Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.

(Check out the first three interviews in the series here, here and here.)

Kathy Treybig, Shelter Coordinator/Advocate, and Donna Shaner, Associate Director, were the guests today, and the main topic of conversation was the healing process for survivors.

The full Mental Health Monday interview with Treybig and Shaner is below.





The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

Be sure to check out Mental Health Monday on Coffee Time every Monday, and tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

If you would like to be a guest on Mental Health Monday, please reach out to [email protected]