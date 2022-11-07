Mental Health Monday: Fremont County Alliance extended Domestic Violence Awareness month MHM residency one more week

(Lander, WY) – Domestic Violence Awareness Month wrapped up in October, but the folks at the Fremont County Alliance Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault had one more week of some very important information to get out to listeners today on the Mental Health Monday segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time, hosted by Vince Tropea.

Kathy Treybig, Shelter Coordinator/Advocate, Donna Shaner, Associate Director, and Sydney Allread, the Executive Director, were the guests today, and the main topic of conversation focused on what it’s like to be an outside party to a domestic violence situation.

In addition to providing some “do’s and dont’s” about what to do if you have a loved one going through these issues, the folks from the Alliance also provided information about what the different stages of domestic violence look like from the outside in.

The full Mental Health Monday interview with Treybig, Shaner and Allred is below.

The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

Be sure to check out Mental Health Monday on Coffee Time every Monday, and tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

If you would like to be a guest on Mental Health Monday, please reach out to [email protected]

