Mental Health Monday: Fremont County Alliance Domestic Violence Awareness Month MHM residency continues; this week focuses on LGBTQ+

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time hosted by Vince Tropea, continued today with the Fremont County Alliance Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault residendency at MHM, which is happening in conjunction with Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

(Check out the first MHM interview in the series, with Kathy Treybig, Donna Shaner and Nikki White, here, and here for last week’s interview focusing on men in domestic violence situations.)

Today’s guest was Sydney Allred, the Executive Director for the Alliance, and the focus for the conversation focused on domestic violence within LGBTQ+ community.

Advertisement

Allred discussed how folks within the LGBTQ+ community are also at risk of being in domestic violence situations despite misconceptions that those roles are confined strictly to the male as the aggressor, and a female as the victim/survivor.

Allred then addressed concerns some may have about privacy during these times, and went on to share what resources they provide for folks going through these issues, and how to reach out.

The full Mental Health Monday interview with all that information and more is below.



The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Advertisement

Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

Be sure to check out Mental Health Monday on Coffee Time every Monday, and tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

If you would like to be a guest on Mental Health Monday, please reach out to [email protected]

Advertisement