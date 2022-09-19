Mental Health Monday: Find out more about the role of mental health in guardianships from the Wyoming Guardianship Corporation

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time hosted by Vince Tropea, continued today with guest Jessi Westling, the Director of Life Management Services for the Wyoming Guardianship Corporation.

We recently spoke with Kelly Headley, the Substance Abuse Mental Health Ombudsman with the WGC, and Westling called to give us an even more in-depth breakdown of the rold of mental health in guardianships, as well as provide some clarification as to the difference between guardianships and conservatorships.

Check out the full Mental Health Monday interview with Westling below.

The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

