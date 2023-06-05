Mental Health Monday: Dealing with trauma at a young age inspires local teen to talk about youth/men’s mental health issues

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time hosted by Vince Tropea, continued today with guest Lucious Larsen, a junior about to be senior at Lander Valley High School (LVHS).

Lucious has tragically lost people close to him to suicide and dealt with mental issues from a young age, and has since made talking about mental health one of his true passions.

After finding out about Mental Health Monday, Lucious quite courageously reached out to talk about youth and men’s mental health issues, (June is Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month) and filled us in on what it is like to navigate life with trauma at a young age, as well as what adults need to realize about the mental health issues his generation faces.

(Note: All youth interviews for Mental Health Monday are only conducted if approved by a parent or legal guardian.)

To hear Lucious’ story, check out the full Mental Health Monday interview below.





The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

Be sure to check out Mental Health Monday on Coffee Time every Monday, and tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 7:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

If you would like to be a guest on Mental Health Monday, please reach out to [email protected]

