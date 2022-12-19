Mental Health Monday: Combat wounded Marine Corporal Jed Morgan from the White Heart Foundation Guardian Project tells his story

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time hosted by Vince Tropea, continued today with guest Corporal Jed Morgan, a combat wounded Marine from the Guardian Project and White Heart Foundation.

The Guardian Project is a form of mental health focused, eco-adventure therapy, where Morgan leads groups of veterans, along with other mentors like NAVY Veteran Jordan Stevenson, on a remote outdoor excursions with the goal of improving mental and physical well-being.

This unique environment creates a comfortable space where veterans battling post-traumatic stress or military sexual trauma can open up and relate to others who have had a similar experience.

Corporal Morgan was in Lander last week for the White Heart foundation Business After Hours event, and agreed to stop Mental Health Monday to share his story, his introduction to mental health therapy, the long-lasting tolls of PTSD, and how Project Guardian is an invaluable mental health service to Veterans.

Ryan Sawtelle, the founder of the White Heart Foundation, was also in studio to give some background about the formation of the group and the Guardian Project.

The full Mental Health Monday interview with both is below.

The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

Be sure to check out Mental Health Monday on Coffee Time every Monday

