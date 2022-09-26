Mental Health Monday: Artist Oakley Boycott fills us in on ‘Echo,’ endurance art, and community mental health

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time, hosted by Vince Tropea, continued today with guest Oakley Boycott, who stopped by to talk about Echo, a multi-day endurance art piece centered around community mental health. Oakley Boycott, ‘Echo.’ h/t Vince Tropea photo Oakley Boycott, ‘Echo.’ h/t Vince Tropea photo Oakley Boycott, ‘Echo.’ h/t Vince Tropea photo Oakley Boycott, ‘Echo.’ h/t Vince Tropea photo Oakley Boycott, ‘Echo.’ h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo Oakley Boycott, ‘Echo.’ h/t Vince Tropea photo





According to Boycott, “The choice of endurance art is a direct reflection of how I experience my own relationship with my mental health manifested into an art form. Given the lengths of endurance we as human beings maneuver every day in relation to our mental health, choosing endurance art as a medium for ECHO was a natural path to take.”

Boycott discussed the mental state they were in during the conception of the piece, how that period of time helped shape and motivate the direction of the performance, and the overall importance of normalizing community mental health discussions in an uninterrupted space.

Listen to the full Mental Health Monday interview with Boycott below.

The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

Be sure to check out Mental Health Monday on Coffee Time every Monday, and tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

If you would like to be a guest on Mental Health Monday, please reach out to [email protected]

