Mental Health Monday: Anxiety – “It only takes a split second thought to go from feeling okay about yourself, to being anxious, feeling insecure.”

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the new weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time, hosted by Vince Tropea, continued today with guest Dr. John Bates, a psychiatrist at the Lander Medical Clinic.

The main topic for today’s discussion was anxiety, an issue that has become more and more prevalent in the modern age.

Dr. Bates noted some of the many ways to identify causes and symptoms of anxiety, ranging from basic life stress, perfectionism, extreme people-pleasing mentalities, and the various forms of social anxiety people encounter on a day to day basis.

The effects that social media and pandemic isolation have had on people’s mental health were also discussed at length, along with Dr. Bate’s approach to addressing/managing anxiety.

The full Mental Health Monday interview with Dr. Bates is below.

The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.



Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

If you would like to be a guest on Mental Health Monday, please reach out to [email protected]