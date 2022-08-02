Memorial Raffle for Cloud Kisser II winner announced

(Riverton, WY) – Folks have been asking about the winner of the Memorial Raffle for Cloud Kisser II, so we decided to share with the community the lucky winner was Julia Haines, of Driggs, ID.

Julia has a connection with the now retired balloon, according to Pat Newlin.

“Julia has crewed for and flown in the retired Cloud Kisser II balloon when it was in the Teton Valley Balloon Rally in Driggs, ID.”

“The Riverton Rendezvous Balloon Committee would like to thank everyone who supported the raffle and logo sponsorships on the balloon trailers to successfully meet our goal of purchasing a new envelope. We anticipate the new balloon envelope (Cloud Kisser V) to be completed and in Riverton sometime this fall! Thank you! Thank you!”