(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Memorial Day continues the pattern of near to above-average temperatures, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon.

While not widespread, a few storms may produce small hail along with brief gusts of wind.

Highs will be in the mid 70’s for most today, with Dubois at 66 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 40’s. h/t NWSR