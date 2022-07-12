Meetings for mitigation scheduled statewide; Riverton on August 3

(Riverton, WY) – Wyoming Office of Homeland Security personnel will be traveling throughout the state on a mitigation roadshow.

WOHS personnel will host the meetings in six locations and will be in Fremont County on August 3 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 2500 Academy Court in Riverton.

They will focus on individual assistance, public assistance and mitigation grant programs.

Advertisement

The meetings will also cover regional mitigation, planning, and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) resources and training. Experienced personnel will be in attendance to discuss the application process and project eligibility. The meetings will provide attendees the opportunity to ask questions about grant programs and obtain information on available grant funds.

“The grant application process can be daunting,” Lynn Budd, Wyoming Office of Homeland Security said. “Helping local jurisdictions understand FEMA funding will benefit our communities, state and residents. These meetings will ultimately make the State of Wyoming a little more resilient.”

The meetings are open to the public. Emergency managers, city engineers, mayors, county planners and commissioners and entities with an interest are welcome to attend to learn more about the differences in the programs and how they can benefit our communities.

WOHS officials are striving to generate more applications for eligible grants to take full advantage of available grant funds. An increased number of mitigation projects in Wyoming will make communities more resilient.