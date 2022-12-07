Meet Wayne and Jim – BTI’s dynamic duo for 20 years

At BTI, drivers travel in pairs. One truck seldom leaves by itself. These two have been driving together for as long as they can remember. Have you seen Grumpy Old Men? That’s Wayne and Jim!

County 10 sat down with the two of them to talk about their favorite thing about working together, favorite memory, pet peeves and more.

Wayne recently retired. If you see him, be sure to congratulate him on his retirement!

BTI will miss you, Wayne!

Owned and operated for over 35 years by Wyoming families, BTI has provided excellent jobs and services thanks to the mineral wealth of the Rocky Mountain region. Interested in employment with BTI? BTI is interested in you!

Why BTI?

Competitive Wages and benefits

Steady Work

Return Home Daily

Low traffic congestion

Desirable Routes

Well Maintained Equipment

Safe, Friendly Environment

World Class Hunting and Fishing Area

Cowboy Ethic

Apply today!