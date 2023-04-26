Meet New York Times Bestselling Jack Reacher Author, Marc Cameron at the Riverton Branch Library!

The Riverton Branch Library invites you to come see New York Times Bestselling Author Marc Cameron, May 2nd 6pm, on our main floor.

Marc Cameron may be best known as the author of the instant New York Times bestselling Tom Clancy Jack Ryan novels, but he is also author of the acclaimed Arliss Cutter thrillers, set in the wilds of Alaska. Cameron’s many years working as a US Marshal in the vast landscape of Alaska’s bush territory, chasing black hearted criminals through the unforgiving landscape, gives his Arliss Cutter mysteries their bone-chilling authenticity, coupled with a cinematic pace and characters that will make you shudder in fear.

Meet the author, hear incredible stories about his work, buy his new book and discover your next favorite author! May 2nd, 6pm at the Riverton Branch Library.

For more information, call 307-856-3556 or stop by!