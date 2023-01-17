Meet Mayor Hancock at the Riverton Community Celebration and other news from the Wind River Visitors Council

The Wind River Visitors Council (WRVC) is excited to present a Riverton Community Celebration to celebrate both Riverton and the start of the ice racing season. There will also be an opportunity to meet Mayor Hancock, Riverton’s new Mayor. This event is open to the public and co-hosted by the Wyoming Off-Road Racers Association (WORRA), the Hampton Inn & Suites and the WYRiverton Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center. Come to Bunks BBQ on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. for food and fun. Free. 201 E. Washington Avenue.

10 Highlights from 2022

The WRVC was involved in lots of projects in 2022. Below are 10 highlights.

TravelStorys Wind River Indian Reservation audio tour released

Lander-South Pass City designated as a Gateway Community for the Continental Divide Trail

Wind River Rally (event in Hudson)

The release of The New Fly Fisher video featuring several locations throughout Wind River Country

Wyoming Backcountry Discovery Route and film tour

The release of a drone video to promote Riverton

National Travel and Tourism Week Cinco de Mayo Celebration (event in Riverton)

WY Responsibly campaign, which included BearSaver recycling bins and bike racks

Wyoming’s Wind River Country won the “Remarkable Outdoor Recreation Region” category in Sunset Magazine’s 2022 Travel Awards

A record-breaking lodging tax revenue year in Wind River Country

Sign at the Frank B. Wise Business Center

The WRVC continues to help to get a digital sign at the Frank B. Wise Business Center on the Wind River Indian Reservation.

Board Meeting

The next WRVC Board Meeting is Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lander Library, located at 200 Amoretti Street in Lander. WRVC meetings are open to the public.

Events

Do you have events that you’d like posted to the Wind River Visitors Council’s website, which automatically posts to the Wyoming Office of Tourism website and County 10? Please send any events, packages, news, etc. to Melanie Hoefle (the Wind River Visitors Council’s Community Engagement Manager) at [email protected]. She can also get you Wind River Visitors Council vacation guides, driving tours, Continental Divide Trail information and/or the Wyoming and Utah Pioneer Trails Auto Tour brochure.

About the Wind River Visitors Council

The Wind River Visitors Council (WRVC), a Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), is charged with the responsibility of investing lodging tax revenues to facilitate wider promotion and marketing of Fremont County and the Wind River Indian Reservation (branded as Wind River Country) as a tourist and visitor destination.

Tourism Asset Development (TAD) Program

The TAD program is a voluntary program that is unique to Wind River Country. The Wind River Visitors Council gives 25% of the local lodging tax back to the communities in the percentage that they contribute to the lodging tax. Depending on occupancy rates, these numbers are constantly changing. These funds are distributed by the chamber of commerce offices in Lander and Riverton; and the towns of Dubois, Hudson and Shoshoni to market the communities. Marketing efforts may include events, grants, educational programs and more.

Helen Wilson, Executive Director, WRVC