(Riverton, WY) – The City of Riverton is inviting the public to a meet-the-mayor-and-council reception before the January 3, 2023, regular meeting.

The reception will be held in the atrium of City Hall at 6:15 pm, refreshments will be available. There will be a ceremony swearing in the newly seated Mayor and Council Members during the regular meeting at 7 pm. h/t City of Riverton