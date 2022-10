Paid for by Lander citizens for Monte Richardson and Lloyd Larsen

You are cordially invited a “Meet and Greet” with City of Lander Mayoral Candidate Monte Richardson and House District 54 Candidate Lloyd Larsen on Saturday, October 22nd from 3pm to 5pm. The event will be held in the Monarch Room at the Pronghorn Lodge in Lander. Refreshments will be served.

Those attending are invited to come ready with their questions for the candidates.