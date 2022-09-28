Media Awards, CDT Gateway Community Designation Ceremony, and Other News from the WRVC

The year is flying by, and it’s been nice to see the beginning signs of fall in Wind River Country. Rain is coming more frequently, and beautiful oranges and browns are starting to appear. The Wind River Visitors Council’s marketing efforts are also moving toward the fall, and we’re showcasing the magic of both the fall and the winter in Wind River Country.

The Wind River Visitors Council (WRVC) often sends out press releases, submits applications for media awards and organizes media visits. Earlier this year, the Wind River Visitors Council applied for the 2022 Sunset Travel Awards: 100 Reasons We Love the West Right Now. We are thrilled that Wyoming’s Wind River Country received the award titled “Remarkable Outdoor Recreation Region.” Here’s the link, https://www.sunset.com/travel/2022-sunset-travel-awards.

In addition, the WRVC organized a media visit for a writer from Cowboys & Indians, and an article was recently released titled Wyoming’s Wind River Country. Fort Washakie, the Northern Arapaho Experience Room, the National Museum of Military Vehicles and the Eastern Shoshone Tribe Buffalo Tour were featured, https://www.cowboysindians.com/2022/05/wyomings-wind-river-country/.

Following are some other places where Wind River Country was recently featured:

11 Amazing Yurt Getaways Across the Country: Lander got number 10, https://financebuzz.com/amazing-yurt-getaways.

The 5 Best Places to Visit in Wyoming, According to the Superintendent of Grand Teton National Park: The Wind River Indian Reservation was featured, https://matadornetwork.com/read/places-to-visit-in-wyoming/.

9 of the Best Wyoming Hiking Trails for Amazing Views and Small Crowds: Dubois Badlands was featured, https://matadornetwork.com/read/wyoming-hiking-trails/.

The 12 best day trips in the Rocky Mountains: Sinks Canyon State Park was featured, https://www.lonelyplanet.com/articles/best-day-trips-rocky-mountains-usa.

Explore The Lesser Known Side Of Wyoming On This Three Day Getaway: Dubois, The National Bighorn Sheep Center, Lander, the Wind River Wild Horse Sanctuary, Sinks Canyon and Atlantic City were featured, https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/wyoming/everyday-explorers-wind-river-wy/.

Continental Divide Trail Gateway Community Designation Ceremony

The WRVC partnered with the University of Wyoming, Wind River Outdoor Recreation Collaborative and the Continental Divide Trail Coalition to try to get Dubois and Lander-South Pass City recognized as Gateway Communities for the Continental Divide Trail. This was a senior project in the Outdoor Recreation and Tourism Management degree program at the University of Wyoming, and three students spent their spring semester working on the project. While the Dubois designation is on hold for now, the Lander-South Pass City designation ceremony took place on August 24 in Lander. It was wonderful to see City Council Members, County Commissioners, community members and even hikers from the Trail come out for the celebration. Mayor Richardson signed a proclamation to finalize the designation, and the evening had a celebratory feel. Thank you to everyone who helped make this designation possible. If you’re interested in serving on the Advisory Committee for Lander-South Pass City, please get in touch.

Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Grant

The WRVC helped several groups apply for an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant, which is offered through the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation and had a deadline of the end of August. It was very exciting to see so many creative and well-thought-out projects. We’re looking forward to seeing which ones pass the initial screening and will then be eligible to submit a formal application, which is due on October 31.

Awards will be offered between $20,000 and $749,000. The grants will be evaluated for ARPA eligibility, economic impact, new outdoor recreation infrastructure, budget and project costs, a funding match, financial risk assessment and community support. Projects could include trails, trailheads, play area development, water-based recreation, shooting ranges, publicly managed campground infrastructure, climbing infrastructure, etc.

TravelStorys

The WRVC is working with the Northern Arapaho Economic Development Commission on the completion of a Wind River Indian Reservation Audio Tour. The tour currently has 10 Eastern Shoshone sites, and 10 Northern Arapaho sites are being added. The full tour is scheduled to be released at the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association’s annual conference in Funner, California on October 24.

Events

Do you have events that you’d like posted to the Wind River Visitors Council’s website, which automatically posts to the Wyoming Office of Tourism website and County 10? Please send any events, packages, news, etc. to Melanie Hoefle (the Wind River Visitors Council’s Community Engagement Manager) at [email protected]. She can also get you Wind River Visitors Council vacation guides, driving tours, Continental Divide Trail information and/or the Wyoming and Utah Pioneer Trails Auto Tour brochure.

About the Wind River Visitors Council

The Wind River Visitors Council (WRVC), a Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), is charged with the responsibility of investing lodging tax revenues to facilitate wider promotion and marketing of Fremont County and the Wind River Indian Reservation (branded as Wind River Country) as a tourist and visitor destination.

Tourism Asset Development (TAD) Program

The TAD program is a voluntary program that is unique to Wind River Country. The Wind River Visitors Council gives 25 percent of the local lodging tax back to the communities in the percentage that they contribute to the lodging tax. Depending on occupancy rates, these numbers are constantly changing. These funds are distributed by the chamber of commerce offices in Lander, Riverton and Shoshoni; Town Hall in Hudson; and Destination Dubois in Dubois to market the communities. Marketing efforts may include events, grants, educational programs, etc.

For more information about the Wind River Visitors Council, contact Executive Director, Helen Wilson, at [email protected].