Mcmanus Park temporarily closed as WG&F attempts to move moose out of the area

(Lander, WY) – Mcmanus Park has been temporarily closed on Thursday afternoon, March 9, while Wyoming Game and Fish (WG&F) attempts to move the local moose and calf duo further down the river.

While Mcmanus Park is the only official closure in the area, other sections of City Park may not be accessible while WG&F and the Lander Police Department (LPD) assess the situation.

County 10 reached out to LPD Police Chief Scott Peters, who confirmed the effort, stating that the mother moose has been “posturing” more when near humans recently, which led to this and the other recent pathway closure.

County 10 will provide further opening/closing updates as they become available.

