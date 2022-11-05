McKay appointed District Court Judge to Ninth Judicial District

(Cheyenne, WY) – Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Kate McKay to be a District Court Judge for the Ninth Judicial District serving Sublette County. McKay’s appointment fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Marvin Tyler.

McKay currently serves as Staff Attorney and Law Clerk for Judge Jason Conder of the Ninth Judicial District in Lander. She previously worked as an attorney in private practice, as a Staff Attorney for the Northern Arapaho Child Support Program, and as a Supervisor in the Wyoming Office of the Public Defender in Fremont County. McKay earned her Bachelor’s degree from Lewis & Clark College and her Juris Doctorate from the University of Wyoming.

“While all three candidates were well-qualified, the breadth of Kate’s experience in the Ninth District and her work in the Public Defender’s Office make her well-suited for this judgeship,” Governor Gordon said.

Advertisement

“I am honored and grateful for the privilege of serving the people of Wyoming, the Ninth Judicial District and Sublette County,” McKay said. “I would like to thank Governor Gordon for this wonderful opportunity, as well as the Judicial Nominating Commission and the Governor’s staff for their time and effort.”

McKay’s appointment is effective January 3, 2023.