Mayor Gard recognized during City Council meeting Tuesday

(Riverton, WY) – During the public comment period, a group of community members recognized outgoing Mayor Richard Gard for his hard work and dedication to the city of Riverton.

The group wore his favorite color, purple and two of the group members spoke, including Kip Post and Julie Buller.

“A group of us got together and just wanted to thank Mayor Gard and tell him how much we appreciate everything he’s done for Riverton, for the community for the past four years and then a lifetime before that,” Kip said. “I don’t think I’ve met a public officer I think that could have more heart and soul into his community doing what he loves. We just love him for it.”

Advertisement

“I just want to thank him personally for everything that he’s done,” Julie said. “He helped keep us open during COVID and just told us to keep moving with everything. Supported everything that we have going on in this community and that’s not without the support of Deb (Mayor Gard’s wife).”

They presented him with a commemorative gold shovel that says: “Mayor Richard Gard, Cleaning-up, Building-Up, and Standing-up for Riverton. Thank you. Riverton Citizens.”