May is recognized as National Women’s Health Awareness Month. Women have a unique set of healthcare challenges and are at higher risk of developing certain conditions and diseases than men. Leading causes of death for women include heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, all of which could be treated or prevented if identified early enough.

While SageWest Health Care knows that spring keeps everyone busy – especially those in charge of schedules – it’s also important to look out for yourself and those you love. Our goal at SageWest Health Care is to empower women to make their health a priority.

Use May as a reminder to schedule an appointment with your primary care provider for a full-body checkup and then talk about steps to live a healthier life. Providers these days are equipped with many tools that can make your life easier like ways to manage stress, tips on prioritizing the important things in life, and helping you flourish no matter which stage of life you’re in.

Take the first step today and find a provider, by calling 307.332.4420 or 307.856.4161 or visit online at SageWestHealthCare.com.