May 2023 jury trial set for party charged in August homicide in Riverton

(Lander, WY) – Following a criminal case management order filed on December 1, a jury trial has now been set on May 1, 2023 for Chasity Washington, one of three parties charged in the death of 31-year-old Ashley Dewey.

Dewey was found beaten, stabbed, and under a burning tire in a Riverton residence on August 24.

Washington pled “not guilty” to all charges filed against her at her November 29 arraignment hearing, resulting in the scheduling of the jury trial.

Those charges include accessory before the fact to murder in the second degree, arson in the first degree, and firearm theft; all felonies.

County 10 will provide further updates for Washington, as well as the other two suspected parties, when they become available.