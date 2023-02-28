Master Gardeners hold their first meeting of the year this Wednesday March 1

(Riverton, WY) Yearning for Spring? So are the Master Gardeners, who will be holding their first meeting of the year this Wednesday, March 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the Fremont County Fairgrounds.

On the agenda is the 2023 Garden Expo to be held on April 22 in Lander, Farmers Market and Strawberry Project reports, and a roundtable discussion.

For those who want to join a statewide group of over 200 volunteers who support locally-grown produce, beautify their communities, and share a passion for gardening, this group is for you! A part of the UW Extension, the Master Gardener program is an extensive training and volunteer program focused on gardening and horticultural production in Wyoming.

According to their website, the UW Extention’s Master Gardener program provides a 13-week training taught by UW Extension educators and specialists in their fields who teach the knowledge, skills, and abilities to “successfully grow plants in your landscapes and gardens in Wyoming’s uniquely challenging growing environment.”

The Master Gardener program is open to beginners and veteran gardeners alike; those interested are encouraged to attend their meetings on the 1st Wednesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. in the Riverton Extension Fremont County office building, just north of the fairgrounds on the north side of Fairgrounds Drive. For more information, contact Ernie Schierwagen at 307-851-7562 or e-mail [email protected]