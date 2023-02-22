Mascot Challenge passes 10,000 votes; Round-One standings update

(Fremont County, WY) – The 2023 County 10 Mascot Challenge powered by Porter’s Supply Company in Riverton is really heating up! Wednesday evening, we surpassed the 10,000 vote mark and we’re only in round one!

The first round closes Friday afternoon and four mascots with the least votes are eliminated. The remaining eight are seeded for head-to-head match-ups and seeded based on overall first round votes.

As of Wednesday afternoon, teams in danger of elimination include the Central Wyoming College Rustlers, Fort Washakie Eagles, Dubois Rams, Wyoming Indian Chiefs and Wind River Cougars.

Advertisement

Don’t forget you can vote daily! CLICK HERE TO VOTE!

Here are the standings as of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday:

Arapaho Charter Warriors – 22% Pathfinder Panthers – 18% St. Stephens Eagles – 14% Frontier Academy Phoenix – 14% Shoshoni Wranglers – 12% Riverton Wolverines – 10% Lander Tigers – 5% Wind River Cougars – 2% Wyoming Indian Chiefs – 2% Fort Washakie Eagles – 1% Dubois Rams – 1% Central Wyoming College Rustlers – 0%