Mascot Challenge 2023: Round two experiencing rapid lead changes!

(Fremont County, WY) – Fremont County school spirit is crushing it right now! Three of the four match-ups in our 2023 Mascot Challenge “Elite 8” are seeing fast and furious lead changes as we near the halfway point of round two voting.

As of 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, the Arapaho Charter Warriors have taken the lead back on the Fort Washakie Eagles. The Shoshoni Wranglers hold a slim advantage over the Frontier Academy Phoenix. St. Stephens has made a big day-two push to lead the Lander Tigers. And Pathfinder’s Panthers continue to lead the Riverton Wolverines.

Voting closes Wednesday afternoon and you can choose your favorite mascots each day by clicking here!

Huge thanks to our friends at Porter’s Supply Company in Riverton, making the Mascot Challenge possible!