Mascot Challenge 2023: Pathfinder Panthers rocket out to early round-one lead

Jerrad Anderson
Photo: Wyatt Burichka, County 10

(Fremont County, WY) – Defending County 10 Mascot Challenge co-champions, Pathfinder High School, have an early round one lead!

As of Tuesday at 4:00 p.m., we’ve tallied over 7,500 votes. 22% of them have been cast for the Panthers. Following the Lander school closely were their fellow defending co-champions, the Arapaho Charter Warriors, who had 18% of the overall support.

The St. Stephens Eagles, Shoshoni Wranglers and Riverton Wolverines all currently rank in the top five.

Round one of the Mascot Challenge runs through Friday afternoon. After round one, the bottom four teams will be eliminated and the remaining eight are seeded into a head-to-head bracket.

The 2023 Mascot Challenge is made possible by Porter’s Supply Company in Riverton!

To vote, click here!

