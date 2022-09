MASA contract update, court remodel update and more Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, September 6 at 9 am in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to attend online, or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following information: Meeting ID: 896 4997 8464 Passcode: 701549.

Below is the current agenda, which is tentative and can be changed at any time.

Advertisement

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:10 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

9:15 A.M.: CHIEF CIVIL DEPUTY JODI DARROUGH – MASA CONTRACT UPDATE

Advertisement

9:30 A.M.: ADJOURN TO FREMONT COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

TOWN OF SHOSHONI – DOCKET NO. 2022-11

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

10:30 A.M.: SALLYE KESSLER – SHORT TERM RENTALS

10:45 A.M.: TRANSPORTATION SUPERINTENDENT BILLY MEEKS

A) COUNTRY ACRES ROAD CLOSING DOCUMENTS

B) CAPITAL REVOLVING FUND AND 1% FUNDING – PROJECT UPDATE

11:00 A.M.: PLANNING DEPARTMENT SUPERVISOR STEVE BAUMANN

A) NORDWICK SUBDIVISION

B) MOUNTAIN TOP SUBDIVISION LOTS 2A AND 3A RE-SUBDIVISION

C) PORCUPINE SUBDIVISION NO. 2 A PORTION OF LOTS 27 AND 111 RE-SUBDIVISION

D) WALKABOUT CREEK ESTATES SIMPLE SUBDIVISION LOTS 1, 2 & 3 RE-SUBDIVISION

E) WALKABOUT CREEK ESTATES SIMPLE SUBDIVISION PARTIAL VACATION OF ESTATES 1 & 3

11:30 A.M.: VEHICLE MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR BRAD MEREDITH

A) CDL TRAINING PAYMENT CONTRACT

B) SOC ADJUSTMENTS

12:00 P.M.: BUILDING MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR JR OAKLEY

A) COURT REMODELING UPDATE

B) BID REVIEW – PAINT, CARPET, COURTHOUSE PAVING

12:30 P.M.: LUNCH

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

V. ADJOURNMENT: