In loving memory, Mary Frances Welhouse

The Lord called Mary Frances Welhouse of Wellton, AZ home October 1, 2022. Born June 21, 1942, to Charlie Ransom Farmer and Gedda Mae McCormick, in Concord, CA during a period of great hardship. Her parents were migrant farm workers part of the great migration from the Oklahoma dust bowl.

Mary Frances lived a full life as a wife and Mother of three sons. After raising her children she went back to school and graduated from Central Wyoming College in 1991 with a degree in criminal justice at the age of 49. While attending school she tutored other young students and helped them with their studies.

She spent the last 33 years of her life actively involved in Alcoholics Anonymous where she sponsored many people and helped them achieve and maintain sobriety. Her impact here cannot be measured.

Preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Genie Adams, Joy Hansen, Helen Parrish, and her Son David Davison she is survived by two sons, Andy Davison, and Kanon Welhouse, 8 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.

She will be missed, but those who have accepted Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior will see her again!

A memorial is planned in Yuma, AZ at a yet undetermined date.

Mary Frances will be cremated at Sunset Vista Funeral Home & Cemetery of Yuma as per her request.