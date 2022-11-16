Marketing 101 Workshop this Thursday – Learn from the best!

Join us on Thursday, November 17th for the next Bootstrap Collaborative workshop, Marketing 101. This workshop will feature Jennifer Marshall, CWC Executive Director of Marketing & Public Relations and CWC Digital Marketing Manager, Carey Dod. They will help you through platforms, video marketing, press releases and more.

To listen to Jennifer speak about the upcoming workshop, click here.

Marketing 101 WORKSHOP

Thursday, November 17, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

Water, tea, lemonade, and cookies will be served.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.