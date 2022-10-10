Manufacturing Day saw several local students

(Riverton, WY) – The annual Manufacturing Day was held on Friday, October 7 at five local businesses, including Legacy Molding, Hi Mountain Seasoning, Pertech Industries, Inc., Brunton, and Maker Space 307.

The tours were open to Fremont County School District #25, the Wind River Job Corps, Central Wyoming College, and the general public in Riverton.

“Manufacturing Day is a nationwide event and manufacturing’s biggest annual opportunity to inspire the next generation to start careers in modern manufacturing through a series of focused events to promote manufacturing to students, parents, and educators on the first Friday of October, and continuing throughout the rest of the month,” shared Kevin Kershisnik of Manufacturing Works.

Two groups split up Friday and spent the morning and afternoon making the rounds at the local manufacturing businesses. Legacy Molding (h/t Kevin Kershisnik) Hi Mountain Seasoning and shows Has Hummel addressing the attendees (h/t Kevin Kershisnik) Pertech’s Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) area, which is part of their Electonic Manufacturing Services (EMS) business). This is an example of Industry 4.0 (h/t Kevin Kershisnik)

