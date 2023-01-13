Man sighted with firearm near Pershing and N 8 West area in Riverton; FCSD #25 schools currently on stay put

UPDATE: As of 10:30 AM, RPD has issued a statement on the incident, with no immediate threat determined to be in the area.

UPDATE: As of roughly 9:50 AM, the schools are no longer in a stay put. As of 9:55 AM, FCSD #25 shared the following “Riverton Police Department has resolved the situation and we are out of Stay Put at our buildings. We appreciate the caution taken by our police department in alerting us.”

(Riverton, WY) – FCSD #25 schools are currently on a stay put order, following reports of a man sighted in the area carrying a firearm, according to scanner traffic overheard around 9:15 AM on Friday, January 13.

Advertisement

RPD was unavailable for comment when County 10 reached out, but we have been continuously pressing for information and will share once someone is available for comment.

The RPD Facebook page did however share the following:

“Law Enforcement is currently in the area of N 8 W & Pershing looking for a suspicious person. As a precaution, schools in the area are in a “Stay Put” while law enforcement investigates. We will post an update as soon as one is available”

FCSD #25 issued the following statement to parents.

Advertisement

“Reports state that the Riverton Police Department has notified the school district of an event unfolding in the community. “This is not directed at any of our schools, but out of caution we have put all of our campuses into Stay Put. We will keep you updated.”

The man was described as wearing tan pants with a camo jacket, a black hoodie, and blonde hair, and was last seen near the aquatic center on Sunset Drive.

Texts received by County 10 from staff inside the building confirm that the school has been “in lockdown for 15+ minutes. Cops are everywhere outside.”

Advertisement

Early reports from students and those in the area say a “guy was outside with a gun they don’t think he was going to do anything but still scary,” and that a group of speech and debate students on the bus getting ready to leave for Worland, when the school told them to leave asap,” and that “really scared them.”

Little else is known at this point, County 10 will update this post with further information as it becomes available, which can be found here.