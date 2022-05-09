Man caught with 24 pounds of Fentanyl by WHP sentenced

United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that Diego Aguilar-Valdovinos, age 28 of Federal Way, Washington, was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl before United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson on April 21st, according to a release issued by the Department of Justice.

He received 75 months’ imprisonment followed by 3 years of supervised release and was

ordered to pay $500 in restitution and a $100 special assessment.

On July 27, 2021, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper stopped the defendant for speeding

on Interstate 80, east of Cheyenne.

Subsequent investigation revealed the defendant had approximately 24 pounds of fentanyl in the trunk of his rental car.

This crime was investigated by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.