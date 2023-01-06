Man arrested Thursday after incident during student pickup at St. Margaret’s School

UPDATE: The Fremont County Attorney’s Office has released further information clarifying the events from the RPD report below.

(Riverton, WY) – It was reported that yesterday, January 5 during the student pickup time at St. Margaret’s Catholic School, a man with no ties to the school attempted to remove a child from a parent’s vehicle.

The individual was later identified as 57-year-old Fort Washakie man Martin Harris.

The child and the parent who was in the vehicle when the incident occurred are both reportedly safe, and the Riverton Police Department (RPD) soon responded.

According to the RPD arrest report released on January 6, Harris entered the school grounds of Saint Margaret’s and attempted to grab a 6-year-old girl and her backpack from a truck, but was scared off when the girl’s mother yelled at him.

Harris reportedly also opened the back door of the mother’s truck and tried to gain entrance there as well before being scared off.

Officers searched the area and later found an individual who matched the given description

and took him into custody, where Harris was later positively identified as the one involved.

Harris was ultimately arrested for criminal entry, with other charges pending.

In response to the incident, St. Margarets issued the following statement.

“On Thursday, January 5, 2023, a situation occurred in the St. Margaret’s church parking lot next to the alleyway. During after-school pick-up for St. Margaret’s School, a man unrelated to the school or parish attempted to gain access to a parent’s vehicle while both the child and parent were in the vehicle. The child and parent are both safe.

“RPD was contacted and responded to the emergency. Meagan Mosbrucker, Principal of St. Margaret’s School, held an emergency staff meeting Friday, January 6, 2023, to ensure continued proper safety protocols anytime children leave the building.

“Information regarding drop-off or pick-up procedure changes have been provided to parents. St. Margaret’s School is grateful for the timely response from RPD and other staff and parents.“

County 10 will provide further information as it becomes available.

