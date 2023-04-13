Make your spring sizzle with these high-tech grill additions

Spring is here (forget that it might snow tomorrow), and it’s time to get serious about your backyard grilling. If you’re like us, then you love firing up the grill and cooking up some delicious meals. But what about the accessories? Here are just a few that will make your spring grilling experience even better.

First up, we have the iGrill2 thermometer. This handy device connects to your smartphone and lets you monitor the temperature of your food as it cooks. No more opening up the grill and losing all that precious heat. With the iGrill2, you can check the temperature of your meat from the comfort of your own home.

Or if you’re looking for a simpler, fun accessory, check out the Weber iGrill Mini. This little device connects to your smartphone and lets you know when your food is done. It even has pre-set temperature alarms for different types of meat.

If you have a griddle top, check out the Maverick Laser Infrared Surface Thermometer. This handy gadget is a trigger-activated sensor with a laser pointer guide that lets you instantly check temperatures up to 5 feet away with pinpoint accuracy. It can be used on the stove, grill, fryer and any other surface to check hot and cold spots.

Next, we have the Grillbot. This little guy is like a Roomba for your grill. Just turn it on, and it will clean your grill for you. No more scraping and scrubbing for hours on end. The Grillbot has replaceable brushes and is even dishwasher safe.

For those of you who like to grill at night, we have the LED Grill Light. This handy gadget attaches to your grill and illuminates your cooking surface so you can see what you’re doing. It’s perfect for those late-night grilling sessions.

With all of these amazing grill accessories, you’re sure to have a great spring grilling experience. Whether you’re monitoring your food from your smartphone or using a robot to clean your grill, these gadgets will make your life easier and your food even tastier.

