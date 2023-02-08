Make the connections you need to start the business you want

Join us on Thursday, February 9th for the Business Networking Encore Event by the Bootstrap Collaborative and CWC. You will have the opportunity to learn from local business owners, network with new exciting individuals, and be part of creating a robust, growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in Fremont County.

Enjoy refreshments and mingle with other entrepreneurs and business owners. This month we’ll focus on bookkeeping for the small business.

What: Business Networking

When: Thursday, February 9th, 5-7 pm

Where: atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A

Mark your calendar!

Join us for an exciting workshop featuring Featuring Michaela Kechter, CWC Director of Finance.

In this workshop, we will discuss:

Using applications such as QuickBooks to help keep accurate records

Choosing your method of accounting: cash-based or accrual-based

Understanding accounting lingo

Recording all of your income

Keeping important business records

Keeping personal finances separate from business finances

Hiring an accountant to help with your taxes and in some cases, hiring a bookkeeper if the business’s books become too overwhelming

Keeping a nest egg for quarterly tax payments and other taxes, such as payroll and sales taxes

Being aware of what’s tax deductible and what is not

Using section 179 and bonus depreciation to your business’s advantage

Recording adjusting journal entries at year-end to make your books more accurate

I want to help people who have a small business or want to start a small business gain a good grasp on how to build the foundation for small business bookkeeping, keep clean and accurate records, and understand how taxes play into the picture. Michaela Kechter, CWC Director of Finance

“Bookkeeping for the Small Business” WORKSHOP

Thursday, February 16th, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

For more information, please contact [email protected].

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.