(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Sunday looks to be a nice finish to the weekend, with mainly dry conditions.

We will begin to transition to a colder and wetter pattern next week, especially midweek as colder temperatures and possible snow move in. Details are still uncertain though.

High temperatures will be in the 60’s today, with lows tonight in the 40’s and upper 30’s.

Advertisement

h/t NWSR