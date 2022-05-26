Mailman Mike retires after 38 years

(Riverton, WY) – Revered mail carrier Mike Moss retires today, May 26th after 38 years with the United States Postal Service. It was clear at his retirement party this morning he will be greatly missed.

“Mailman Mike,” as he’s affectionately called by folks on his route, knows everyone’s name, takes time to kick the ball with kiddos, and always has a smile.

He shared he’s going to miss all of the people and the kids but isn’t going to miss the winter commute from Red Canyon, which he has done for 22 years.

As far as retirement goes, his philosophy is “no plan is the best plan.”

He wanted to thank the community for being so nice to him over the years. “I appreciate all the love,” he said. His mail truck was decorated for his last day (County 10)

Happy retirement!