LVHS Student of the Week: Shayla Babits

LVHS student of the week is aimed at recognizing students who have gone above and beyond in their class. Each student is nominated by a faculty member. click here to view all students.

Shayla Babits is Lander Valley High School’s student of the week! She participates in Cross Country Running and Cross Country Skiing, National Honor Society. Shayla was recently awarded the University of Wyoming “Tome Scholars to Fellows Scholarship” (from UW: a scholarship for 100% of tuition reimbursement, room and board, as well as funding for one or more unique experiences) Shayla has also received 6 Academic Letters and was All-State 4 times for Cross Country Skiing.

Shayla was nominated by Stacey Stanbury: “Shayla is an excellent student and hard worker. She has challenged herself academically for 4 years at LVHS. She is a kind soul willing to go the extra mile every day.”

After graduation, Shayla plans to attend the University of Wyoming in the Fall to study Environmental Science.

Shayla is the daughter of Steve and Jan Babits.