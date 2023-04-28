LVHS Student of the Week: Rylee Parkhurst

LVHS student of the week is aimed at recognizing students who have gone above and beyond in their class. Each student is nominated by a faculty member. click here to view all students.

Rylee Parkhurst is Lander Valley High School’s student of the week! She participates in WHS, and Pro Start. Rylee has received 5 Academic Letters and was President of Future Business Leaders of America her Junior year!

Rylee was nominated by Jenny Joyes: “Rylee has taken a variety of early childhood and culinary classes with me throughout her years at LVHS. Currently, Rylee is giving back and mentoring Creative Foods and Child and Family classes. She supports the students and helps keep my classes running smoothly. Rylee is kind, empathetic, and will go out of her way to be helpful. I am proud of everything she has accomplished and excited to see her be successful post high school.”

After graduation, Rylee wants to study Math at the University of Kansas.

Rylee is the daughter of Bryan & Cindy Parkhurst.