LVHS Student of the Week: Lucia “Elsi” Sheridan

LVHS student of the week is aimed at recognizing students who have gone above and beyond in their class. Each student is nominated by a faculty member. click here to view all students.

Lucia “Elsi” Sheridan is Lander Valley High School’s student of the week! Jade has received many Academic Letters. At school, she is President of Future Business Leaders of America, a member of the National Honor Society, and participates in Golf.

Elsi was nominated by John Rounds: “Elsi has been working very hard this year. She has done a great job of being present both physically and mentally in classes and puts herself in position to be successful. She is thoughtful in her responses and helpful with classmates who are struggling. She is always willing to jump in and help when needed in class. I appreciate having her as a student this year.”

Advertisement

After high school, Elsi plans to study microbiology at either Central Wyoming College or Michigan State.

Lucia is the daughter of Eric and Shallary Sheridan.