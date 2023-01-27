LVHS Student of the Week: Lindsay Jones

LVHS student of the week is aimed at recognizing students who have gone above and beyond in their class. Each student is nominated by a faculty member. click here to view all students.

Lindsay Jones is Lander Valley High School’s student of the week! Lindsey has received the Tiger Award, and participates on the Dance team.

Lindsay was nominated by Heidi VanLishout:

“Lindsay is an incredibly hard working student. She is always very polite and respectful. I have really enjoyed getting to know Lindsay this year in my class. I am excited to see where life takes her and the things she will accomplish in the future!”

After high school, Lindsay plans on attending Casper College to get her degree in Early Childhood Education to become a Teacher.

Lindsay is the daughter of Kasey & Laura Jones.