LVHS Student of the Week: Lily Hitchcock

LVHS student of the week is aimed at recognizing students who have gone above and beyond in their class. Each student is nominated by a faculty member. click here to view all students.

Updated to include corrected parent names

Lily Hitchcock, a senior, is a National Merit Semifinalist. She was nominated by Heather Babb saying, “Lily is an amazing leader, student, and human being. She chairs our National Honor Society chapter and makes sure that we are finding meaningful ways to serve our school and community and also ensures that each member is living up to the high standards that NHS requires for academics, character, and service. Lily is also one of the most insightful and responsible students I have ever seen and is a true asset to any course she takes.”

Lily’s awards include her prestigious National Merit Semifinalist distinction, she received the College Board Rural Recognition, is an Honor Roll and Academic Letter recipient, and is an AP Scholar. Her school activities include football manager, NHS president, student council, and theater.

Lily’s favorite hobbies are, hiking, baking and spending time with family. After high school, Lily plans to attend university and study biochemistry & physiology (pre-med), with an emphasis on learning languages and traveling.

Lily is the daughter of Robert and Vanessa Hitchcock.