LVHS Student of the Week: Kyra Simonson

Kyra Simonson is Lander Valley High School’s student of the week! She has received many awards and honors in All-State Cross Country Skiing, All-State Track, Academic Letters, and is on the Honor Roll.

At school, Kyra is part of National Honor Society, Student Council Secretary (participant for 4 years), school musicals and plays, Cross Country Running, Cross Country Skiing, Track. Outside of school, she enjoys being an active member of Lander’s Interact Club and enjoys serving people in our community. Loves spending time outdoors, reading, riding horses, baking and getting to meet new people.

Kyra was nominated by Mike Watson: “Kyra comes to class prepared and ready to learn each day. She consistently demonstrates leadership through her actions in class, whether it’s turning in quality work, helping out a peer, or advocating for herself as a student. Kyra is a pleasure to have and even though you may not hear her in class, you definitely notice how engaged she is physically, mentally, and socially during PE. It’s a pleasure to have a student that represents our school and herself so well day in and day out.”

Kyra plans to pursue an Associate’s Degree in Nursing at CWC then serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. After that she plans to attend a bigger university but not sure where yet.

Kyra is the daughter of Jamie & Lezley Simonson.