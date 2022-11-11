LVHS Student of the Week: Katelyn Brinda

LVHS student of the week is aimed at recognizing students who have gone above and beyond in their class. Each student is nominated by a faculty member. click here to view all students.

Katelyn Brinda, a Senior, was nominated by Jamie Basham saying, “Ms. Brinda is always such a bright light in our Spanish AP class. She is incredibly hard working and witty. Her responses in class (orally and written) are always very articulate and sometimes very witty. I appreciate her work ethic and dedication to our class. She is a true example to her peers.”

Katelyn is a star student with Academic Honors and a Sportsmanship award. She is involved in Girls swimming, and the National Honor Society. Other hobbies she likes is spending time outdoors with family. Parents Dave and Ellen Brinda are excited to see Katelyn attend the University of Utah to study Sports Marketing and Management.

