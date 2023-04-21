LVHS Student of the Week: Joel Bever

LVHS student of the week is aimed at recognizing students who have gone above and beyond in their class. Each student is nominated by a faculty member. click here to view all students.

Joel Bever is Lander Valley High School’s student of the week! He participates in Football, Golf, Diving, Wrestling, Indoor and Outdoor Track. Joel has received awards for All-State Indoor Track & Field, All-Conference Second Base for Riverton Raiders Baseball, 8th grade Jazz Band Superior Rating. Outside of school, Joel says “I enjoy playing video games, playing sports, spending time with friends and family and spending time with my bulldog, Chopper.”

Joel was nominated by Seth Conine: “Joel has done his best to make high school a positive experience for himself and those around him. Over his high school career, Joel has participated in nearly every sport offered and done so with a grin on his face. In class Joel consistently works his hardest every day. Additionally, Joel is always willing to help his peers succeed. Joel currently serves a mentor in a sophomore level class and provides a positive role model for younger students. He is a friend to all around him and a great example of what it means to be a Tiger.”

After graduation, Joel wants to attend Western Nebraska Community College for general studies and continue to pursue playing baseball.

He is the son of Janeira Hart and Doug Bever.