LVHS Student of the Week: Jenna Hines

LVHS student of the week is aimed at recognizing students who have gone above and beyond in their class. Each student is nominated by a faculty member. click here to view all students.

Jenna Hines is Lander Valley High School’s student of the week! She participates in Marching Band. Jenna has received Academic Letters all 4 years of high school, Art awards at State level for Pottery, Hathaway Scholarship, Cowboy Commitment Scholarship, Chief Washakie Scholarship. Outside of school, she enjoys Volunteering for Blood Donations including donating blood, picking up garbage in the LVHS parking lot, volunteering at the Methodist Church, walking dogs at the Lander Pet Connection, Pottery, art and listening to music.

Jenna was nominated by Kim Warner: “Through Jenna’s 4 years at Lander Valley High School, I have watched her grow into a caring and talented young lady. She is a kind and quiet soul. I look forward to seeing what amazing things Jenna does in her future.”

After graduation, Jenna plans to attend the University of Wyoming to study Veterinary Medicine.

Jenna is the daughter of Ben and Lourene.