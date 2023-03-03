LVHS Student of the Week: Jamison Thatch

LVHS student of the week is aimed at recognizing students who have gone above and beyond in their class. Each student is nominated by a faculty member. click here to view all students.

Jamison Thatch is Lander Valley High School’s student of the week! Jamison has recieved an Academic Letter, won an Asian American History Award, All-State Drama, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (attendee), and Girls Nation (Wyoming Senator).

She was nominated by Cami Kistemann: “Jamison is responsible, kind and takes her education seriously. She is a leader, but she also allows others to lead. She works well as an individual, and also in a group. She is an outstanding student.”

Advertisement

Jamison participates in National Honor Society as secretary, Student Council Vice President, Golf, and Drama Club.

“My career goal is to combine my fervor for connecting humanity together with my global studies degree at the international level. I hope to work for the State department, with my ultimate career goal of being a United States Ambassador.” -Jamison

Jamison is the daughter of David & Sydra Thatch.