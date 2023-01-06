LVHS Student of the Week: Jade Patrick

LVHS student of the week is aimed at recognizing students who have gone above and beyond in their class. Each student is nominated by a faculty member. click here to view all students.

Jade Patrick is Lander Valley High School’s student of the week! Jade has received many Academic Letters. Her hobbies include working with Marta at Marta Johann Horsemanship, learning about animals both behaviorally and physically…and enjoying life outdoors.

Jade was nominated by Rachel Husbyn saying: “Jade has been working incredibly hard and achieving at high levels in her AP Calculus class. Jade doesn’t stop working until she masters the content and understands the material at a deep level which is why I am sure she will be successful in anything that she pursues.”

Advertisement

After high school, Jade plans to attend Colorado State University for a bachelors in Equine Science. After completing apprenticeship in horsemanship and rehab, she plans to enroll in a doctorate in Veterinary Medicine. She wants to travel to New Zealand and South Africa for a perpetual career.

Jade is the daughter of Jeff & Julia Patrick