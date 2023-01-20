LVHS Student of the Week: Ivor McPhie

LVHS student of the week is aimed at recognizing students who have gone above and beyond in their class. Each student is nominated by a faculty member. click here to view all students.

Ivor McPhie is Lander Valley High School’s student of the week!

Ivor has received many Academic Letters for all semesters in high school. He is also involved in the FFA Chapter as President, NHS member, and Student Section Cheerleader of the Year.

Advertisement

Ivor was nominated by Rachel Husbyn and Ty Roberts:

Rachel Husbyn: “Ivor’s academic achievements speak for themselves; however, what impresses me most about Ivor is his leadership skills. He is always willing to help his classmates and it is clear that he is well respected by his peers. He makes everyone around him better.”

Ty Roberts: “Ivor is a remarkable student whose intellect, insight, work ethic, and wit are paralleled only by his compassion, leadership and contagious passion for life and learning. He is an outstanding model, senior mentor, student, peer and person who exemplifies everything we hope an LVHS student will be.”

After high school, Ivor plans to pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering, and is still deciding what university to attend.

Advertisement

Ivor is the son of Jennifer and Joe McPhie.